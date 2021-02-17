Q4 2020 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Well, thank you all for tuning in, and thank you, Rob. Appreciate everybody coming in this morning. It's -- this is Gladstone Commercial's quarterly shareholders call for the year ending December 31, 2020, and we have a good time on these. We'll hopefully get some good questions at the end. And now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi, our General Counsel and Secretary, to give the legal and regulatory matters concerned about this call. Michael?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Yes. Thanks, David, and good morning.