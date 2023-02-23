Q4 2022 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Rob. Nice introduction, and we thank all of you for calling in. We certainly enjoy this time we have with you and we are on the phone, and wish there were more time to talk to you. And we're going to start off, as we always do, with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary and give us the legal and regulatory matters concerning the call today. Michael, go ahead.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including t