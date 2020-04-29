Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gladstone Commercial Corporation's First Quarter Earnings -- ended March 31, 2020 Earnings Call and Web Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Gladstone. Thank you. Please go ahead.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Well, thank you, Jimmy, for that nice introduction, and thanks to all of you for calling in. This is David Gladstone, and we do enjoy this time we have with you on the phone. I wish you we were doing it more than just once a quarter. All the people here are healthy. We've got some people working from home and some here in the office. We designated as an essential business, so we do have people working here in the office, and everything seems to be going fine.
So at this point, then I'll turn it over to Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secre
Q1 2020 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...