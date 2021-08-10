Q2 2021 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Gladstone Commercial's Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Mr. David Gladstone. Mr. Gladstone, please go ahead.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Well, thank you, Rob. That was a nice introduction and instructions. And thank all of you on the line for calling in and listening to us this morning.



We enjoy this time together and having you on the phone. I wish there was more times like this to talk to you.



Going to start out, as we always do, with Michael LiCalsi, our General Counsel and Secretary, give us some legal and regulatory matter concerning the call today. Michael?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David, and good morning.



Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exch