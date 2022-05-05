May 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Gladstone Commercialâs First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, Iâll turn the conference over to Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gladstone, you may begin.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Okay. Thank you, Rob. Nice introduction, and thanks to all of you for calling in this morning. We enjoy this time that we have with you, and well, unfortunately, itâs on the phone. So, we just get to hear your voice when you ask a question.
Now, now weâll first start with Michael LiCalsi, heâs our general counsel and secretary, to give us legal and regulatory matters concerning this call that weâre doing today. Michael, go ahead.
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks David and Good morning, everybody. Todayâs report may include forward-looking statements under the securities act of 1933 and the securities exchange act of 1934, including the, as reg
Q1 2022 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...