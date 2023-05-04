Q1 2023 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Well, thank you, Latoya. This is a nice introduction that you do each time, and thanks to all of you for calling in this morning. It's a chilly day here in McLean, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., and we'll warm you up with some good news in a minute. We enjoy this time we have with you on the phone and wish we had more time to talk with you. Now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi, our General Counsel and Secretary, give us legal and regulatory matters concerning our reports.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking