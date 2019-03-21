Q4 2018 Lazydays Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Denise, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I'd like to welcome everyone to the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) James Meehan, the Corporate Controller, you may begin your conference.



James Meehan - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Corporate Controller



Thank you, Denise. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results conference call. I'm James Meehan, Corporate Controller at Lazydays. We issued the company's earnings press release this morning. A copy of the earnings release is available under the Events and Presentation section of the Investor Relations page of our website and has been furnished as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K with the SEC.



With me on the call is today are Mr. Bill Murnane, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nick Tomashot, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, please note that some of the information that you will he