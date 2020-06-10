Lazydays Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lazydays Holdings Annual Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Bill Murnane. Please go ahead, sir.



William Paul Murnane - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to bring the meeting to order. I am Bill Murnane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazydays Inc., and I will serve as the Chairman of today's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would first like to express my appreciation for your interest in participating in the company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In order to make the meeting as efficient as possible, I would like to refer attendees to our rules of conduct, copies of which are available in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.



At this time, the polls are open. If you have not voted your shares or wish to change previously cast votes, you may vote at your convenience during the meeting. Deborah (sic) [Debbie] Harrell, our Corporate Controller, w