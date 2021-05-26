Q1 2021 Lazydays Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Business Update. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Debbie Harrell - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Corporate Controller



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our business update conference call. I'm Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller at Lazydays.



With me on the call today are Mr. Bill Murnane, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nick Tomashot, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, please note that some of the information that you will hear today during our discussion may consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding unit sales, revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, financial estimates, stock-based compensation expense, taxes, product mix shifts and geograph