Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome and thank you to all of you who are joining us today on the webcast. This is a second in a series of 2 webcasts to highlight the promise of what I've been calling priorities 1A and 1B for Gossamer. The 2 clinical assets that are currently marching through their respective proof-of-concept Phase II clinical trial, seralutinib also known as GB002 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and GB004 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.



In case you weren't able to join us in December, our seralutinib webcast is archived in the past Events section of our Investor Relations website. Now we've got a great agenda today for our GB004 Investor Day. We're grateful and excited to be joined by 3 of the top