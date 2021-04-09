Q4 2020 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Gulf Resources 2020 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Helen Xu. Helen, you may now begin.



Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those of you for joining us from China, and we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Helen, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today.



I'd like to remind you to all of our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information about Gulf Resources Incorporation and its subsidiaries, business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 on the Securities Act of 1973 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created