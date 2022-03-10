Q4 2021 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Global Water Resources, Inc. 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on March 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanne Ellsworth, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



Joanne Ellsworth - Global Water Resources, Inc. - EVP of Corporate Affairs



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Today, we issued our 2021 year-end financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.



Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Strategy Officer. Ron will summarize the key operational events of the quarter and year-end, Mike will review the financial results for the fourth quarter, and Chris will review s