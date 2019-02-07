Q2 2019 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to The Hain Celestial Group Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Katie Turner for opening remarks.



Katie M. Turner - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you. Good morning. We appreciate you joining us on Hain Celestial's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and James Langrock, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Hain Celestial's annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and i