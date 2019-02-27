Hain Celestial Group Inc Investor Day Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Katie M. Turner - ICR, LLC - MD



All right. Thanks, good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Hain Celestial's Investor Day. I wanted to go over a few brief housekeeping items first. For those of you in the room and listening on the webcast, the Investor Day presentation is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website, so you can access that now. And for those in the room, the Wi-Fi password, if you need it, is HAIN, in all capital letters. We'd also like to remind you to, if you've got your cell phones with you, to put them on vibrate or silent during the prepared remarks and Q&A. After Mark and James present, we will have a formal Q&A session and we'll do our best to take all of your questions within the allotted time. And we'll go through our lovely safe harbor statement.



I caution you that management will make forward-looking statements today within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In addition, there are non-GAAP financial measures and there is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures in the back, in the appendi