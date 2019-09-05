Sep 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Good morning. If we could just find our seats, we'll kick off our next presentation. With us this morning are Hain's CEO, Mark Schiller; and CFO, James Langrock. Over the past 9 months, with Mr. Schiller at the helm, we've seen Hain begin to embark on a total business transformation that ultimately will result in Hain becoming a smaller yet faster-growing and higher-margin company.



For sure, Hain has its work cut out for it as it looks to focus its portfolio by rationalizing low-margin SKUs, taking out uneconomic trade decisions, eliminating co-manufacturers and even divesting brands, among other actions, with an eye towards reducing complexity and enhancing margins. While early, so far results have been good with meaningful sequential improvement in margins seen through fiscal '19 and margin expansion expected for the coming fiscal year.



Thanks very much, both of you, for being here. And with that, I'll pass it over to Mark.



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Very good. Thank you. Star