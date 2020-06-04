Jun 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks for joining us today, everyone. It's our pleasure to have Mark Schiller, CEO from Hain; and Javier Idrovo, CFO, with us today. I love to hear more about the Hain story. I'll go through with some questions. But Mark, would you like to kick us off with some introductory remarks?



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, absolutely. So thank you, Michael, and thanks, everybody, for tuning in today. I hope everybody is safe and healthy during these turbulent times, and I wish you all well. Let me give you a quick summary of what we've been doing and how we're preparing for the future. Just at 30,000 feet after a number of turbulent years at Hain, I came in as CEO about 18 months ago with the mandate of really turning around the performance of the U.S. business. What I inherited was a very complex company that was more of a holding company than an operating company and really needed to make a transformation into