Jun 16, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT
David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Fundamental Research Analyst
Good afternoon, David Palmer, Evercore ISI's food and restaurant analyst. I'm happy to be joined in this virtual fireside chat by Hain Celestial. On this virtual stage with me are Mark Schiller, President and CEO; and Javier Idrovo, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Mark took the helm of the Hain in November of 2018 after 25 years of executive leadership positions across food space, most notably in senior roles at Pinnacle Foods and PepsiCo. Javier has been with Hain for a little over 6 months, but has been about -- has about 30 years of experience in finance and strategy, most recently having been in senior finance roles at Hershey and at Dole. So welcome, Mark and Javier.
Javier H. Idrovo - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you.
Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you. Glad to be here.
