Q4 2020 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Anna Kate Heller -



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Hain Celestial's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Javier Idrovo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are based on management's current expectations involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially fro