Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us.



At its Investor Day last year, Hain laid out its 3-year business transformation plan that ultimately will result in Hain becoming a smaller, yet faster-growing and higher-margin company. Roughly halfway through this process, Hain is on pace with or even slightly ahead of the targets its set out. For sure, while Hain has done some heavy lifting so far as its rationalized low-margin SKUs, took out uneconomic trade, eliminated co-manufacturers and divested or discontinued less or noncore brands, among other actions, there's still plenty of runway to go with Hain in the middle innings in terms of the middle of the P&L.



With us this morning to discuss these future opportunities is Hain CEO, Mark Schiller. Thanks for being here, Mark. And we'll just pause briefly for safe harbor remarks and then throw it to you to kick off the presentation.



Unidentified Analyst -



