Hain Celestial Group Inc Investor Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Hain Celestial's Investor Day. I'm Mark Schiller, President and CEO of Hain Celestial. Before we begin, let me get some legal statements out of the way. Aspects of today's presentation may constitute forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from what we present today. This introductory slide identifies and provides details about some of the risks regarding those forward-looking statements as well as where to find more information about our risk factors.



With that said, as we come to the end of the 3-year transformation strategy we laid out at our last Investor Day in February 2019, I look forward to sharing our vision and strategy for the next several years. As part of our transformation, we've assembled a tremendous team of leaders who have enabled our progress, and I'm pleased to be joined today by several of our executives who will help bring our go-forward strategy to life.



Presenting today will be Dr. Wolfgang Goldenitsch, CEO of our International