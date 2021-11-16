Nov 16, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Robert Frederick Dickerson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome to the Jefferies consumer conference. I'm Rob Dickerson, the U. S. field analyst at Jefferies. And I'm honored to have President and CEO, Mark Schiller; and CFO, Javier Idrovo from Hain Celestial, with us today. Hain has executed impressively on its all-inclusive simplification and optimization turn-around, which in turn has led to material margin expansion, improved brand and category positioning and impressive top line growth potential going forward as we enter the next phase in the company's strategic plan, Hain 3.0.



with that, I'll turn over to you mark for some opening remarks and then we can just jump into Q&A.



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. Well, thanks for having us, Rob. We are excited to be here. For those that aren't real familiar with the journey, let me just spend 2 minutes on it and then give you a little bit more about what we're focused on right now.



So this company