Q2 2022 Hain Celestial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hain Celestial's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anna Kate Heller, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Anna Kate Heller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on Hain Celestial's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



On the call today are Mark Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Bellairs, incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Javier Idrovo on his final earnings call as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hain.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and in