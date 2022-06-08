Jun 08, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT
David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Fundamental Research Analyst
Thanks, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks again for joining us at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference. I'm honored to be joined in this virtual fireside chat by Mark Schiller, President and CEO; and Chris Bellairs, CFO. Mark took the helm of Hain back in November of 2018 after 25 years in leadership positions across a variety of companies, including most notably senior roles at Pinnacle Foods and PepsiCo. And Chris joined -- he joined Hain this February. So congratulations to him as CFO after holding similar roles at Stone Brewing and Dean Foods. Welcome again, Mark and Chris.
Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Chris Bellairs - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, David.
Hain Celestial Group Inc at Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...