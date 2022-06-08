Jun 08, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Fundamental Research Analyst



Thanks, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks again for joining us at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference. I'm honored to be joined in this virtual fireside chat by Mark Schiller, President and CEO; and Chris Bellairs, CFO. Mark took the helm of Hain back in November of 2018 after 25 years in leadership positions across a variety of companies, including most notably senior roles at Pinnacle Foods and PepsiCo. And Chris joined -- he joined Hain this February. So congratulations to him as CFO after holding similar roles at Stone Brewing and Dean Foods. Welcome again, Mark and Chris.



Mark L. Schiller - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Chris Bellairs - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, David.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equ