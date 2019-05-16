May 16, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT
Ashwani Verma - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
So our next company here is Halozyme Therapeutics, and with me is Laurie Stelzer. My name is Ashwani Verma. I work with the U.S. major and specialty pharma team at Bank of America. And Laurie, the stage is yours. Let's look at the slides.
Laurie D. Stelzer - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Terrific. Thank you, Ash. So good morning, everyone. I'm here today to talk about Halozyme and how we're building a premier biotechnology company, and we're doing this through 2 engines of growth. It's a very unique strategy, very different than many biotech companies, and I'll walk you through that strategy over the next 15 minutes. Naturally, I'll be making some forward-looking statements. So I'll point you to our website for a full list of our risks and uncertainties.
So as I mentioned, we have 2 engines for growth, we have our ENHANZE technology platform, and we have PEGPH20 oncology program. So on our ENHANZE technology platform, this is where -- it's based on a technology a
