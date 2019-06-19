Jun 19, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Jason Butler - JMP Securities - Analyst



All right, so we are going to go ahead and get started. Thank you again for joining us this afternoon at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference. The next company we have here to talk to us is Halozyme and the Company's CFO, Laurie Stelzer. So Laurie, thank you for being with us this afternoon.



Laurie Stelzer - Halozyme Therapeutics - SVP & CFO



Thank you, Jason. Thanks for having me.



Jason Butler - JMP Securities - Analyst



Let me add my congratulations on the news you had very recently, a couple days ago, that you in the 301 study have had the last event to trigger the primary endpoint analysis. So we will get those data by the end of the year. So, great.



Laurie Stelzer - Halozyme Therapeutics - SVP & CFO



That's correct.



Jason Butler - JMP Securities - Analyst



Maybe if we just start there and if you just want to give us a brief update on that announcement and on the trial progress