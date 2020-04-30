Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's meeting. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Dr. Helen Torley. Ma'am, the floor is yours.



Helen I. Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Helen Torley, I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme Therapeutics, and I'll be chairing this Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As mentioned in our supplementary proxy materials, due to the public health impact of COVID-19, we're hosting a virtual shareholder meeting this year to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, the employees and also to comply with the state of California's stay-at-home order.



I'd like to call this meeting to order. The meeting is being held pursuant to the Notice of the Annual Meeting mailed to all of the company's stockholders on or about March 20, 2020.



The polls are now open. And at this time, any stockholders who are present and who would like to vote the shares of this meeting may do so by clic