May 14, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Gregory Allen Harrison - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the afternoon session of Day 3 of the Bank of America Virtual Vegas Healthcare Conference. I'm Greg Harrison, U.S. biopharma analyst here at BofA, and I'm very excited that we have Halozyme with us here today. And here to speak on behalf of Halozyme is CEO, Helen Torley. The format is going to be a fireside chat. So feel free to send in questions, and I can ask them anonymously.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research AnalystSo Helen, let's just move right on to the Q&A. And maybe you could give the listeners, who maybe aren't as familiar, just an overview of as what is the ENHANZE technology? And how does the business model around that work?- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. Thanks, Greg. I appreciate being here. So ENHANZE is Halozyme's proprietary enzyme, which is called rHuPH20. It is hyaluro