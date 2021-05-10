May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Halozyme First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Al Kildani, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Albert S. Kildani - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. In addition to our press release issued today after the close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced on today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website. Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Elaine Sun, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for the first quarter.
Q1 2021 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
