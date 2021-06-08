Jun 08, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

Graig Suvannavejh - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 11:20 a.m. session of 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Graig Suvannavejh. I cover both European and U.S. biopharma names here at the firm. It's my great pleasure to be hosting Halozyme Therapeutics today in a fireside chat. And with that, let me welcome company President -- company CEO, Helen Torley. Helen, it's great to see you again and welcome.



Helen I. Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks so much, Graig. Really looking forward to today.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Equity Research AnalystSure. Halozyme is a very unique company and a unique story, I think. It's a company we've been positive on for some time. But for those who may be new to the story or perhaps revisiting