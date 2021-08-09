Q2 2021 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Halozyme Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that today's call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to your host, Al Kildani. Sir, you may now begin.



Albert S. Kildani - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. In addition to our press release issued today after the close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Elaine Sun, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for the second quarter.



On today's call, both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. The non-GAAP or adjusted financial measures are reconciled wit