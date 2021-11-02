Q3 2021 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Halozyme Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Mr. Al Kildani, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please begin your call.



Albert S. Kildani - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. In addition to our press release issued today after the close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Leading the call today will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Elaine Sun, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for the third quarter.



On today's call, both GAAP and non-GAAP