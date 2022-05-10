Q1 2022 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2022 financial results conference call. In addition to our press release issued today after the close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Nicole LaBrosse, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for the first quarter.



On today's call, both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. The non-GAAP or adjusted financial measures are reconciled with the comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release