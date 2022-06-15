Jun 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning in the 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. This morning, I'm pleased to welcome from Halozyme. We've got the CEO, Helen Torley here today. And so maybe with that, we'll just jump right into questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystFirst, for those that aren't familiar, could you just provide a brief overview of the HALO business model? I think it's quite unique relative to the rest of the Biotech.- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorWell, let me start by saying thank you for having us here. And Halozyme is a unique biotech company in that we are profitable. If I give you our guidance for the year before we acquired Antares, we project revenues in the range of $530 million to $560 million. That's resulting in operating income of $3