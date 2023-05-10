May 10, 2023 / 11:20PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. So today, we're delighted to be hosting Helen from Halozyme.



Questions and Answers:

And just wanted to go ahead and kick off with the first question. For an opportunity for Helen to speak at a high level about the business operations and driving growth through pipeline candidates that you've laid out and through portfolio diversification, through business development, I would love if you could talk about the business and give us a broad overview.- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. Thanks for this opportunity. So Halozyme is a profitable biotech company. We are focused on bringing forward disruptive solutions that can improve the treatment experience and potentially also improve outcomes. We do this through 2 drug delivery technologies that's focused on subcutaneous delivery, and we also have a specialty pharmaceutical business as well.When we think about our drug delivery