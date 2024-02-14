SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

26 minutes ago
Chief Commercial Officer Bhavesh Ashar has executed a sale of 8,056 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company leverages its proprietary science platform to identify and advance promising therapeutic options for diseases that require new treatment options.

The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which disclosed that the shares were sold at a price of $47.34 each, resulting in a total value of $381,411.04. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 8,056 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider purchases of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stock. However, there have been 5 insider sales during the same period.

The market valuation of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stands at approximately $3.534 billion, as per the share price on the date of the insider's recent transaction.

The insider transaction history and the current financial position of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc are critical pieces of information for shareholders and potential investors. The company's stock performance and insider activities are often indicators of its financial health and management's confidence in the company's future prospects.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and explore additional financial data.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
