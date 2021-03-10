Q4 2020 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

On the call today from Harpoon are Jerry McMahon, President and Chief Executive Officer; Georgia Erbez, Chief Financial Officer; Natalie Sacks, our Chief Medical Officer; and Holger Wesche, our Chief Scientific Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be conducting a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Georgia Erbez.



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Harpoon Therapeutics webcast and conference call for discussion of the company's fourth quarter and full Year 2020 financial results and a corporate update.



Before I turn the call over to Dr. McMahon, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements. Thes