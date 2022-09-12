Sep 12, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Matt Keller - H.C. Wainwright & Co. - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the H.C. W. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. My name is Matt Keller. I'm an associate in the equity research department. It is now my pleasure to introduce our next presenter: Julie Eastland, the CEO and President of Harpoon Therapeutics. Just a quick comment, there might be time for a question-and-answer following the presentation. So you're welcome to stay for that as well. And with that, Julie, you can please take it away.



Julie Eastland - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Well, thank you all for joining us today. And thank you, Matt, for inviting us to the conference and giving us this opportunity to present. As Matt said, I'm Julie Eastland, the President and CEO of Harpoon Therapeutics. And my pleasure today to also be joined by my colleagues here at the table: Dr. Mark Sayles, who is our Lead Senior Medical Director on our HPN328 and our HPN601 program; and Dr. Holger Wesche, who is our scientific -- CSO of the company and also