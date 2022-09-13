Sep 13, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst
My name is Colleen Kusy. I'm one of the senior analysts covering biotech at Baird. I'm pleased to have with me Harpoon Therapeutics including CEO Julie Eastland; Dr. Holger Wesche?
Holger Wesche - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer
Wesche.
Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst
Chief Scientific Officer -- and Dr. Mark Sayles, Senior Medical Director. So thank you for being with us.
Julie Eastland - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO
Thanks for having us.
Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst
So for maybe those that are a little less familiar with Harpoon, if you can start with a brief company overview.
Julie Eastland - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO
Sure. I'd be happy to. So thanks for having us, Colleen.
We are an immuno-oncology clinical-stage company focused on directing T cells to kill tumors, both in solid
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc at Robert W Baird Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 13, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...