Sep 13, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT

Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst



My name is Colleen Kusy. I'm one of the senior analysts covering biotech at Baird. I'm pleased to have with me Harpoon Therapeutics including CEO Julie Eastland; Dr. Holger Wesche?



Holger Wesche - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer



Wesche.



Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst



Chief Scientific Officer -- and Dr. Mark Sayles, Senior Medical Director. So thank you for being with us.



Julie Eastland - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks for having us.



Colleen Kusy - Baird - Analyst



So for maybe those that are a little less familiar with Harpoon, if you can start with a brief company overview.



Julie Eastland - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Sure. I'd be happy to. So thanks for having us, Colleen.



We are an immuno-oncology clinical-stage company focused on directing T cells to kill tumors, both in solid