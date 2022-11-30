Nov 30, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



(Technical difficulty). So thanks, everybody, for joining us here at Piper Sandler's Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Joe (inaudible) from the Piper biotech research team. It's my pleasure to welcome the full team here from Harpoon therapeutics, Julie, Luke, and Mark.



Questions and Answers:

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. - President & CEO

Sure, thanks. Thanks for the invite. We always [proceed] it. Harpoon therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company. We have clinical-stage assets. We're focused on developing bispecific T-cell engagers against both solid and liquid tumors. We have two active clinical programs, one against the target BCMA and the other against the target DLL3. And we have a number of other assets in our pipeline that are moving towards the cli