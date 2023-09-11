Sep 11, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



As everyone takes their seats, we could put up the first ARS question like we've been doing for everyone else. Next up with us. Very pleased to have Huntington Bancshares. From the company. We have Zachary Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer. And we talked to Zach, who's going to kick it off with some introductory remarks, and then we're going to dive into Q&A.



Zachary J. Wasserman - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - CFO & Senior EVP



Thanks, Jason. Good morning or I should say now we have good afternoon officially. And thanks, Jason, and thanks to Barclays for hosting us today. On this anniversary of September 11, I'd also like to see our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and their victims.



I'd like to start my prepared remarks today by welcome everyone who's listening and also everyone here in the room, really appreciate your interest in Huntington. This morning, I'll start by sharing a few insights of what we're seeing so far this quarter