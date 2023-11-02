Nov 02, 2023 / 03:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Next is Huntington Bank, ticker HBAN, as most know. Huntington is a purpose-driven company whose vision is to be the leading people-first, digitally powered bank. The company is based in Columbus, Ohio. Assets, $187 billion; about 1,000 branches; market cap today, $14 billion. The stock trades about 1.3x tangible book value. Last quarter's adjusted ROTCE right around 20%. And Huntington's medium-term financial targets include generating a positive operating leverage with PPNR growth of 6% to 9% and an ROTCE ex. AOCI of about 17% to 19%.



With us today representing the company are Brant Standridge and Zach Wasserman. Brant is Senior Executive Vice President and President of Consumer and Regional Banking. He's responsible for Huntington's personal, private and business banking portfolio. And before joining Huntington, Brant served as Chief Retail Community Banking Officer at Truist.



And then on my left, Zach is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He leads the company's finance, strategic planning, M&A, investor relations, treasury, tax and accounti