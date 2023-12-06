Dec 06, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Up next, we are pleased to have Huntington joining us. Huntington has been able to take advantage of the dislocation across the sector to increase customer acquisition, which has resulted in best-in-class deposit growth. In addition, it's continuing to maintain a strong expense focus and has continued to take a conservative approach on building capital, which should position it well to capitalize on opportunities in the years ahead.



Here to tell us more about the story is Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Steinour, and joining us also on stage is CFO, Zach Wasserman. Steve is going to give us some prepared remarks, and then we're going to get into Q&A.



Stephen D. Steinour - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Chairman, President & CEO



Great. Thank you, Ryan, and the Goldman Sachs team for hosting us today. Welcome to all of you. Zach will handle most of the Q&A, I hope, but we're going to have an interesting morning here with what we're sharing. We're very plea