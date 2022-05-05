Horizon Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Craig Dwight, Chief Executive Officer of the Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Dwight, the floor is yours.



Craig M. Dwight - Horizon Bancorp, Inc. - President, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Wanda. Good morning, and welcome to Horizon Bancorp, Inc.'s 149th Annual Shareholders Meeting. The holding company was incorporated in 1983, and its primary subsidiary, Horizon Bank, an Indiana state-chartered bank, has continuously operated as a bank since 1873.



Officers for this meeting are Chairman, Craig Dwight, myself; election judge, Mckenzie Plummer; Secretary, Todd Etzler; proxies, Mark Secor, Kathie DeRuiter and Todd Etzler.



Shareholders who have not voted their shares may do so now by clicking on the link on the left side of the meeting web page and following the instructions. The polls will close after the introductions and review of the matters b