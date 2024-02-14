On February 5, 2024, Stacy Coen, SVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Immunogen Inc, executed a sale of 4,583 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and is publicly accessible through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $29.3 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $134,281.9.

Immunogen Inc, traded under the ticker IMGN, is a biotechnology company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's proprietary technology allows for the creation of ADCs with a potent cytotoxic payload that can specifically target and kill cancer cells.

Over the past year, the insider, Stacy Coen, has sold a total of 301,809 shares of Immunogen Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on February 5 is part of a series of transactions over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Immunogen Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Immunogen Inc's shares were trading at $29.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.243 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.83, with a GF Value of $15.97. This valuation suggests that Immunogen Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale may provide investors with information about executive sentiment towards the company's current valuation and future prospects.

