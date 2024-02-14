Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 584,730 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 4,482,930 shares sold and no shares purchased.

T-Mobile US Inc is a provider of wireless communications services, including voice, messaging, and data, across the United States. Its offerings also extend to wireless devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 34 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $161.57, giving the company a market cap of $191.121 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.23, which is above the industry median of 16.1 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a GF Value of $143.97, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

