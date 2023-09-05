Sep 05, 2023 / 05:10PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software Coverage



Real delight to have HashiCorp with us, Dave McJannet, CEO; and Navam, CFO, join us in the (inaudible). One of the things about -- and I also am joined by Debbie Tant on the stage, Matt Martino, who is fantastic, was on my team here.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software CoverageHashiCorp is an elegant piece of technology, but it's also very complex. It's not the easiest thing for people to understand. So we're going to demystify as much as possible. I think the first time I met you guys was clear, the mission was very broad, and the agenda was very deep. And the time horizon for fulfilling our vision was going to be a very long one. We went through an analogies of how the application layer went through the cloud transition, (inaudible) was time for the infrastructure layer to create a VMware equivalent kind of a business in the cloud, and we talked about the analogy. So as you sit her