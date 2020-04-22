Q1 2020 Healthcare Services Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HCSG Q1 Earnings Call.



The matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements about the business prospects of Healthcare Services Group, Inc., within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often preceded by the words such as believes, expects, anticipates, plans, will, goal, may, intends, assumes or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations as of the date of this conference call and involve certain risks and uncertainties.



The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As with any projection or forecast, they are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Healthcare Services Group's, Inc., actual results could differ materially