Q1 2023 Healthcare Services Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Healthcare Service Group Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



The matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements about the business prospects of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. For Healthcare Services Group, Inc.'s most recent forward-looking statement notice, please refer to the press release issued this morning, which can be found on our website, www.hcsg.com.



Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A and other sections of the annual report on Form 10-K and Healthcare Services Group Inc.'s other SEC filings, and as indicated in our most recent forward-looking statements notice. Additionally, management will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to U.S. GAAP can be found in this morning's press