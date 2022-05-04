Q1 2022 Hudson Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hudson Technologies First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jen Belodeau. Ma'am, the floor is yours.
Jennifer Belodeau - Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. - VP
Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Hudson Technologies' financial results for first quarter 2022. On the call today are Brian Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nat Krishnamurti, CFO. I'll now take a moment to read the safe harbor statement.
During the course of this conference call, we will certain forward-looking statements. All statements address expectations, opens or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our businesses as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance. Please understand that these statements involve a number of risks and assumptions, and
