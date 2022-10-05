Q2 2023 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today with me are Julien Mininberg, our CEO; Matt Osberg, our CFO; and our COO, Noel Geoffroy.



The agenda for the call this morning is as follows: I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on the financial performance of the quarter and current trends. Then Mr. Matt Osberg, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and provide an update on our financial outlook for fiscal 2023. Following this, we w